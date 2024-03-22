Skip to Content
Yuma County

Rollin Ol School Car Club presents the first Yuma Tattoo Fest and Car Show

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - There is an extraordinary display of ink, creativity, and automotive marvels.

The "Rollin Ol School" Car Club presents the first Yuma Tattoo Fest and Car Show this weekend.

The event features a tattoo convention with some of the best artists across the Desert Southwest who will be tattooing and showing off their skills.

There's also a car show showcasing classic hot rods, low-rider cars, and candy-painted coats.

This event highlights tattoos, art, and car culture, and shares some of each's rich history.

"I wanted to showcase Yuma's talent. Yuma's oozing with talent out here. So we've got engravers, car painters, and tattoo artists all here at this event to come and showcase their talent," said Manuel Flowers, Yuma Tattoo Fest and Car Show Event Director

The event is at the Yuma Civic Center on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday and tickets are on sale at the door.

For more details about the event, visit https://www.rollinolschool.com/.

