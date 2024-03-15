St. Patrick’s Day pub crawl this weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sunday is Saint Patrick's Day but some locals are celebrating a little early this year.

With St. Patrick's Day right around the corner, multiple bars are taking part in this year's pub crawl.

“So the Yuma Police Department is going to have additional officers roaming the streets in addition to our regularly scheduled officers we’ll be looking for anyone who is driving impaired or under the influence of either drugs or alcohol," said Officer Christina Fernandez, Yuma Police Department.

The DUI detail will begin on Saturday, March 16, and end on Sunday, March 17.

The pub crawl will include 12 different bars in Downtown Yuma.

The crawl starts at 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Pint House Bar and Grill.

However, with all the fun set to take place, the Yuma Police Department would like to give everyone a friendly safety reminder.

“We’re just trying to make sure that we are looking to make sure that there isn’t anyone who is driving impaired it’s really important that everyone does celebrate safely returns home and that everyone understands that this is everyone’s responsibility," said Officer Fernandez.

Make sure to stay safe this weekend!