Somerton set to celebrate its history with Greater Days Parade & Food Festival

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Somerton is getting ready for a day full of festivities on Saturday, March 16th as they celebrate their 106th anniversary.

Everything starts with the Greater Days Parade, at 8:30 a.m.

The parade will begin on Avenue F and go all the way to State Avenue ending at City Hall.

City officials and local school marching bands will be participating.

"I think this festival brings the community together, you know, different types of food, and then also just being able to enjoy it all together," said Valeria Castro, Somerton's Special Events Coordinator.

The festivities will continue Saturday afternoon with the Somerton Food Festival starting at 5 p.m.

Both events will take place on Main Street.

The event is free to the public.

However, funds raised throughout the festival will go back to the City of Somerton to improve future events.