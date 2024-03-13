Skip to Content
Yuma County

Locals react to possible TikTok ban

KYMA
By ,
today at 2:50 PM
Published 12:00 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With the possibility of TikTok being banned nationwide, Yuma locals express their thoughts.

Some Yumans mentioned how it could affect people’s day-to-day lives, especially those who depend on it to make a living. 

Others say the U.S. should create its own version of the app, agreeing with the House on banning the application.

“I feel like they shouldn’t ban TikTok, for the simple fact that people make money off of there and that’s their stable income," stated Joseph, a Yuma local.

“And do it ourselves, without the Chinese government looking into our affairs and following everyone on TikTok. I really think that we can do it ourselves," said Robert Lee, a Yuma local.

Many other locals we spoke to say the younger generation would be the most impacted.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

Danyelle Burke North

Danyelle Burke North joined the KYMA team in March 2024 as a reporter.

If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at danyelle.burke-north@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content