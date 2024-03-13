Locals react to possible TikTok ban

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With the possibility of TikTok being banned nationwide, Yuma locals express their thoughts.

Some Yumans mentioned how it could affect people’s day-to-day lives, especially those who depend on it to make a living.

Others say the U.S. should create its own version of the app, agreeing with the House on banning the application.

“I feel like they shouldn’t ban TikTok, for the simple fact that people make money off of there and that’s their stable income," stated Joseph, a Yuma local.

“And do it ourselves, without the Chinese government looking into our affairs and following everyone on TikTok. I really think that we can do it ourselves," said Robert Lee, a Yuma local.

Many other locals we spoke to say the younger generation would be the most impacted.