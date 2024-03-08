Lower Basin States propose new approach for Colorado River

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema recently called these upper basin states to come to the negotiating table to help ensure the water future for the American West, and some local water leaders agree.

“We would agree with Senator Sinema here,” said Elston Grubaugh, General Manager of the Wellton Mohawk and Drainage District.

The lower basin states, otherwise known as California, Arizona, and Nevada have proposed a new long-term approach to the Colorado River operations.

“We feel it is a positive step forward that it provides some certainty some surety of where things… how things will operate in the future,” said Grubaugh.

One local water district general manager was able to share what one of these new guidelines is.

“When the whole river system gets depleted down to a certain percentage then certain reductions will take place what those percentages and reductions look like are still being negotiated,” said Nick Bahr, General Manager from Bard Water District.

However, these negotiations are critical for Yuma, especially considering one of Yuma’s major local businesses.

“People fail to realize is what Yuma produces and we feed the nation essentially with vegetables and produce if Yuma’s AG water was taken it could be a national food scarcity issue and no one wants to see that,” said Bahr.

The current guidelines have been in place since 2007 but are set to expire in 2026, making it critical for negotiations to take place soon.