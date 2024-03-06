Der Yuman’s Volkswagens on the River Camp-out, Show, and Swap this weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - If you like classic cars and are feeling a little nostalgic, then the Yuma County Fairgrounds is the place to be this weekend.

Der Yuman's is hosting its 23rd Volkswagens on the River event March 8-10.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the Crossroads Mission.

Gates will open Friday at 10 a.m.

The event is open to all Volkswagen vehicles, any make, any model, if your car runs they want you to be part of the fun.

"We're just chilling out and camping now and doing having a good time," said George Manzanares from Der Yuman's. "Bringing people along from all over from Arizona, Yuma, here and locally. So what we're doing is we're making a car show as well. We want to bring everybody that owns a Volkswagen, come over and have a good time with us."

Top 10 trophies will be given out to the most unique cars shown. There will also be t-shirts, raffles family-friendly events, and of course delicious food and ice-cold beer available for purchase.

Entrance for the event is $2 (12 & under free) per day. Vehicle Show Entry is $10, vendor space is $20, and swap space is $10 per vehicle.

$40 will get you an all-weekend pass for drivers only. Camping is at the Fairgrounds RV camping for $30 per night.

Where to enter:

There is a change of entrance for the event due to fairground construction.