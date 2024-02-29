Sunset Health announces new CEO

Leonard will begin his role as CEO on April 1, 2024

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sunset Health announced Jonathan Leonard, MPA as its next Chief Executive Officer (CEO) who will succeed David Rogers.

CEO David Rogers is retiring in 2024 after serving 20 years at Sunset Health.

Sunset Health said Leonard has an extensive background working in community health centers.

He was a Revenue Cycle Manager at a health center in Shreveport, Louisiana; a Chief Operating Officer at Desert Senita Community Health Center in Ajo, Arizona, and then became the Chief Executive Officer.

Leonard served as CEO in Ajo for eight years and is a member of the National Association of Community Health Centers.

Sunset Health mentioned Leonard is a visionary and strategic leader who has great knowledge and expertise in health center operations at Federally Qualified Health Center organizations.

He also has a great knowledge of healthcare rules and regulations governing primary care services provided at health centers.

Leonard has worked with Arizona Health Centers, AZ AHCCCS, ADHS, AZ Rural Health Network, and many other organizations/agencies.

Welcome to Yuma County Jonathan Leonard!