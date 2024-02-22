Three new projects coming to Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - New projects are coming to Yuma County as part of a grant fund from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The Yuma County Board of Supervisors voted on beautifying the area around the canal on Avenue B and C along with helping out the Catholic Community Services and El Comite de Bien Estar.

“The B and C, that area has been, you know, underserved for the longest, longest time. You know, by the county. Yeah," stated Martin Porchas, Yuma County Board of Supervisors for District One.

Supervisor Martin Porchas shared why this project is needed.

“If we don't put in money to beautify to beautify that area, I mean, it just, it just attracts unwanted people," explained Porchas.

The county estimates it'll cost $180,000.

Another project they approved was an additional meeting room and replacing two HVAC units for Catholic Community Services.

“I appreciated from what they've done there. And I'm humbled by some of the circumstances but those families found themselves in and I really appreciate the work that they do over there," said Jonathan Lines, Yuma County Board of Supervisors for District Two.

Catholic Community Services shares how this will help victims of abuse.

“Maybe like a private room for our victims that are coming in a lot do court virtual instead of being in the courtroom or sometimes their court proceedings are outside of the Yuma County," said Jodie Wight, Catholic Community Services Program Coordinator.

It'll cost the county $70,000.

The third project voted on was for El Comite de Bien Estar for the Las Casitas Apartments for an HVAC replacement projected to cost $175,000.

The Yuma County Community Planning Manager explained what projects they completed in the past.

“The Orchid Street Apartments, we did some rehabilitation in there. We did some air conditioner replacement in there as well. We did do in Fiscal year 2020, we did HVAC replacement for Las Casitas,” said Diana Veloz, Yuma County Community Planning Manager.

The next step is for Yuma County to work on the community development block grant applications and will also be hosting a second public hearing later this year.