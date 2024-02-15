Governor Katie Hobbs to address Yuma County in State of the State speech

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Governor Katie Hobbs will deliver the State of the State speech tailored specifically for the region.

The event will provide insights into the current state of affairs, accomplishments, challenges, and forthcoming plans that directly impact the residents of Yuma County.

The speech is important to the community because it offers a platform to address local concerns, celebrate achievements, and outline strategies for continued progress.

Community leaders, business representatives, government officials, and concerned citizens will be in attendance.

The event starts at 11:30 am, with the governor scheduled to speak at 12:15 am at the Four Points by Sheraton Yuma.

You can watch our livestream in this article, our livestream page, or on our YouTube channel.

Part One:

Part Two: