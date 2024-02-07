Wellton man formally charged for drug possession

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Wellton man is formally charged with four felonies relating to drug possession.

39-year-old Erik Klapp was charged Wednesday morning with possession of a dangerous drug for sale along with three other felonies.

The Yuma County Narcotics Task Force said it found hundreds of pills containing fentanyl as well as methamphetamine at his home.

The Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant at the home near Sunset Avenue and William Street in Wellton early Monday morning.

“Some of the drugs that were located were about over 900 pills of fentanyl. Those specific fentanyl pills are referred to as the multicolored skittles or rainbow pills that unfortunately are currently very popular and we have also seized over 10 grams of methamphetamine," explained Tania Pavlak, Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) Public Affairs Specialist.

YCSO said these pills can contain a lethal dose of pressed fentanyl.

Klapp is being held on a bond of $50,000.