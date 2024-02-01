Somerton Middle School teacher faces charges after alleged assault on student

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - 51-year-old Mark Mills, a teacher, was booked at the Yuma County Jail and is accused of hitting a student in the classroom.

Mills is booked on one count of aggravated assault involving a minor.

The Somerton Middle School student reported the incident to the administration office.

The mother of the victim then decided to press charges and called the police.

Mills is scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon and awaits to hear the formal charges against him.

The district also said the teacher will continue to be on administrative leave while the investigation continues.