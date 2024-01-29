Secretary of State visits Yuma ahead of elections

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Election integrity and efficiency, Arizona’s secretary of state stopped in Yuma to discuss just that.

Secretary of State Adrian Fontes alongside Yuma County Recorder Richard Colwell and other local elected officials explored Yuma County's advancements in election capabilities.

“This is part of our statewide effort to make sure that we’re providing the services that the county governments need for running great elections like we have for so long here in Arizona,” said Sec. Adrian Fontes.

Fontes was here to ensure sure Yuma County's election infrastructure and processes are good to go before the 2024 presidential election cycle.

“You’ve got a new recorder and a new elections director since the last presidential cycle and that is in 12 of our 15 counties we have new folks, but the good thing is you’ve still got a lot of very experienced staff, support staff, and institutional knowledge that is still around,” said Fontes.

During Fontes’ visit, he met with leaders from the board of supervisors, recorders, elections, and voter services.

Yuma County Recorder Richard Colwell says he is confident his team will put on a successful election.

“The elections director has been here for over 15 years, and she’s worked in every role so she’s going to be able to handle it, but my goal is to have a very well run, efficient election, with no problems,” said Colwell.

The presidential preference election takes place on March 19t.

The Yuma County Recorders Office says they have about 20 openings this election cycle so if you’d like to get involved click here: https://www.yumacountyaz.gov/government/voter-election-services/election-workers