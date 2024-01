SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Portable, Practical Educational Preparation (PPEP) High School - Cesar Chavez campus will be opening soon for locals in San Luis, Arizona.

Its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new campus will be happening on Wednesday, January 31 at 11 a.m.

There will be lunch and entertainment.

This new campus is located at 850 N. San Luis Plaza Drive in San Luis, Arizona.