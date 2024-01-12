Local organization’s housing project receives $1.9 million
SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Representative Raúl M. Grijalva announced that Comite de Bien Estar received $1.9 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development agency.
According to Rep. Grijalva, this investment will enable the construction of 50 homes with the direct participation of their future owners.
These funds will be used to provide technical and supervisory assistance to recruit families, complete loan applications, and oversee construction, said Rep. Grijalva.
“This is a critical investment that will provide people with much needed affordable housing in the border region. Rural housing is key for people and families to provide stability, grow our economy, and build connections with community. I’m proud to support this federal funding and will continue to support opportunities to provide families with affordable homes in our region.”Representative Raul Grijalva
Comite de Bien Estar is proud to receive this funding which gives us the opportunity to continue to impact the lives of low-income families through the USDA 523 Technical Assistance Grant for the Mutual Self-Help Program. We want to acknowledge the efforts of Congressman Raul Grijalva, Senator Mark Kelly, and Senator Kyrsten Sinema in advocating for rural communities in Arizona. A special thanks to USDA AZ State Director Charlene Fernandez and her team for all the trust and support given to Comite.”Tony Reyes, Executive Director, Comite de Bien Estar