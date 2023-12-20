Skip to Content
Yuma County

Foothills Utilities to host virtual meeting on proposed rate increase

MGN
By
Updated
today at 4:50 PM
Published 12:36 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The Foothills Utilities will host a virtual meeting on Wednesday to answer questions and provide information on their proposed utility rate increase.

The meeting will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. virtually with this link.

The utilities have already filed a request for the Arizona Corporation Commission as they are looking for an 18% rate increase for its water system and 51% for its wastewater system.

We'll have an update after the meeting tonight at 10.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Eduardo Morales

Eduardo Morales joined KYMA as a reporter in September 2023. If you have any story ideas or tips, email him at eduardo.morales@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content