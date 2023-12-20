Foothills Utilities to host virtual meeting on proposed rate increase

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The Foothills Utilities will host a virtual meeting on Wednesday to answer questions and provide information on their proposed utility rate increase.

The meeting will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. virtually with this link.

The utilities have already filed a request for the Arizona Corporation Commission as they are looking for an 18% rate increase for its water system and 51% for its wastewater system.

We'll have an update after the meeting tonight at 10.