Colorado River water agreement to elevate water levels

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - California water users along with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation worked together in a united attempt to conserve 1.6 acre-feet of water to remain in Lake Mead.

“California agencies got together this week and signed an agreement to conserve more water that will benefit the Colorado River… as you know the Colorado River has been in crisis because of a drought for over 20 years now," said Robert Schettler, Public information officer Imperial Irrigation District.

The impact affects residents throughout Southern California including the Imperial Irrigation District.

Nick Bahr, the general manager of Bahr Water District, explains why these agreements came about at this time.

“The effort of this agreement is to slow the reduction of the lake so we don’t hit this tier reductions that are mandatory cuts um you know voluntary um compensated reduction um to keep the lake elevation elevated,” said Bahr.

Bahr was able to provide some examples of how the Bahr Water District cuts back on the amount of water they use in order to help the cause.

“We currently have a fallowing program where you know with Metro Politan Water District of Southern California where we during the summer months will set aside some of our farm land and not grow on it to conserve water and try to prop up those elevations in Lake Mead,” said Bahr.

The Reclamation’s effort is meant to protect critical elevations at Lake Mead and Powell for the remainder of the interim guidelines, which are set to expire in 2026.