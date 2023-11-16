New Arizona Family Tax Rebate

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs recently signed the Arizona Family Tax Rebate that puts money back into the pockets of taxpayers.

“We want to put the money back into the hands of the people and or infrastructure projects so when we had close to a billion dollars worth of excess of your taxpayer dollars we want to try to get either a part of it into the taxpayer,” said State Representative Tim Dunn.

It pays back $250 for each dependent 17 and under, while those with a dependent over the age of 17 in their household will receive $100.

The maximum a family can receive is $750 and you do not need to apply for the rebate.

Alexis Liggett is a local parent who will benefit from the refund.

“My husband and I, we work really really hard especially my husband right like out in the fields so it’s like any little bit that we could get back of the money that we pay out to the state of Arizona it just means that it could go back to our kids and to where we spend it locally," said Liggett.

To qualify, you had to file your 2022 taxes and the money will be sent by either direct deposit or a check.

You could see that money as early as next week or no later than December.