Gadsden Elementary School District’s music program to play in London’s New Year’s Day Parade 2025

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Gadsden Elementary School District #32 Music Program is set to play in the New Year's Day Parade in London 2025.

Courtesy: Gadsden Elementary School District #32

According to a press release, the students, ranging from fourth to eighth grades, have been preparing for the event as the parade will provide "young musicians with an unparallelled platform to showcase their skills" and "represent their school and community on an international level."

"The first time they came to London, they were crowd pleasers and stole the show frankly and has been a no-brainer to invite them back again," said Bob Bone, Founder and Chairman of London’s New Year’s Day Parade. "The whole experience will shape their lives for the rest of their lives."

To learn more about the trip, read the press release below.