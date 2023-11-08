Yuma Regional Medical Center hosts Innovation Week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) is hosting Innovation Week which allows the staff an opportunity to improve patient care and experiences.

“So first we want to celebrate staff the work they’ve done and acknowledge the work that they’ve done and the second is to continue to fuel the energy right continue to fuel the desire to continue to innovate for the organization for the community and most importantly for our patients,” said Dr. Robert J. Trenschel, the DO President and CEO of YRMC.

The hospital has been hosting this week for the past five years, during which they present awards for process improvement projects and have shark tank pitches for the most promising projects for funding and support.

A nurse at YRMC is able to explain how this week provides new opportunities for her and her coworkers.

“It’s getting new ideas out there if you have a new idea and you want to improve processes improve the department any department you’re working on at YRMC it helps get those ideas out there to our administration and other departments,” said Verenisa Castro, a charge nurse and the watchman device navigator.

Nurse Castro and her group won the Clinical Grand Champion award for their watchman device which allows patience to stop their blood thinner.

She explains how important this award is, and the significance of the project that won them the award.

“This new procedure that we started at YRMC is very important to our patience thank you doctor Awuar who is the first provider who is doing the procedures and in our administration for helping our department bring this procedure to Yuma Regional Medical Center so it’s just very exciting to get this new reward,” said Castro.

YRMC looks to continue this tradition each year.