High school students learn about gastronomy from the owners of Birrieria El Gordo

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Students from San Luis High School visited Birriería El Gordo, where they learned how a business is run by the owners.

The students who arrived are taking culinary arts classes in their high school. The goal of the field trip was to provide them with real-life experience.

The owners showed them the various components of the restaurant. One of the highlights was the students being present for their rush hour.

Isaiah Lopez, owner of Birrieria El Gordo, says “It’s important to the students because a classroom will only show you, you know. So much; but a real-life experience like this is going to be amazing for them.”

The owners say they want to continue working with students in the county and help them make the best decisions for their careers and futures.