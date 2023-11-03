Skip to Content
Yuma County

Yuma police says school threat not credible

KYMA
By
today at 8:59 AM
Published 9:12 AM

UPDATE (10 A.M.) - Yuma police sent out a press release with an update.

On Friday around 7:36 a.m., Yuma police received information about a possible threat made towards Crane Middle School that was seen online.

According to the Yuma Police Department (YPD), a student attending the middle school shared a message he received from a relative in Mexico.

The message was written in Spanish and had no mention of Crane Middle School or any other local school.

Yuma police officers said they found the threat to not be credible.

If you or anyone has information about this case, call YPD at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - According to the Yuma Police Department's social media posts, police officers are investigating threats made at Crane Middle School.

Yuma police said they have officers on the campus and are investigating the validity of the threats.

KYMA will keep you updated on this story.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content