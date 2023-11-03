Yuma police says school threat not credible

UPDATE (10 A.M.) - Yuma police sent out a press release with an update.

On Friday around 7:36 a.m., Yuma police received information about a possible threat made towards Crane Middle School that was seen online.

According to the Yuma Police Department (YPD), a student attending the middle school shared a message he received from a relative in Mexico.

The message was written in Spanish and had no mention of Crane Middle School or any other local school.

Yuma police officers said they found the threat to not be credible.

If you or anyone has information about this case, call YPD at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - According to the Yuma Police Department's social media posts, police officers are investigating threats made at Crane Middle School.

Yuma police said they have officers on the campus and are investigating the validity of the threats.

