City of Yuma Parks and Recreation to host community engagement sessions

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma said residents are invited to attend community engagement sessions that will be held to help guide the formation of the Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Trails (PART) Master Plan.

There will be two sessions, one on Wednesday, Oct. 25, and another on Thursday, Oct. 26.

6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25 at the Yuma High School Cafeteria, 400 S. 6 th Ave.

Ave. 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26 in the 3C Building of Arizona Western College, 2020 S. Avenue 8E.

Both sessions will give attendees the opportunity to learn about and provide input on Parks and Recreation programming, amenities, parks, and facilities.

Additionally, residents and stakeholders are encouraged to complete the PART survey online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/YumaPARTPlan.

This online survey is available through December 10.

According to the City of Yuma, the PART Master Plan aims to provide a practical, comprehensive action plan for meeting the short and long-term needs of parks, arts, recreation programs, trails, and facilities.

The plan will help prioritize projects and identify funding strategies for citywide improvements over the next 10 years, said the City of Yuma.

For more information on the survey and Parks, Arts, Recreation and Trails Master Plan, email yumapartmasterplan@yumaaz.gov.