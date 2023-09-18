New local eGift Card allows recipients to use it at small businesses

The Yuma County Enjoy Local eGift Card offers redemption at multiple merchants in and near Yuma County through a digital gift card

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce launched the Enjoy Local eGift Card that allows recipients to spend the card at many local shops and restaurants in the community.

This digital gift card will make supporting local businesses as quick and easy as shopping online and recipients can choose where to use it.

Yuma County Chamber of Commerce said recipients can spend it all at one spot or use it multiple times at many different places.

Gift cards are usually the top choice for gifts, said the Chamber of Commerce.

According to Allied Market Research®, “Increase in demand for digital gifting options among users is a major driving factor for the gift card market as it is an easy and convenient way for consumers to purchase gifts for friends, family members, and coworkers."

The Chamber of Commerce's digital gift card will provide a 24x7 sales channel for local businesses that may or may not have their own e-commerce site.

“We are always looking for new ways to achieve our mission of helping Yuma County businesses to prosper and grow, and we think the Enjoy Local eGift Card is a great way to do that. With this gift card, people have the convenience of shopping for a gift online, getting that gift delivered quickly – even last-minute, all while giving the recipient many choices for redemption and keeping the dollars in our local communities. It’s a win for the gift givers, a win for the gift receivers, and a win for our local businesses," expressed Yuma County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kimberly Kahl.

The Yuma County Enjoy Local eGift Card can be bought at YumaCountyGiftCard.com, and also includes a list with a map of all the local businesses that accept the card.

The Chamber of Commerce also mentioned new merchants are being added regularly.