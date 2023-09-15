Solar panel fire at local middle school contained

UPDATE (1:28 P.M.) - Crane Schools sent out a press release saying the small fire on a solar panel has been contained.

The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) and the Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a call at Centennial Middle School Friday afternoon about an issue with a solar panel.

YFD was able to contain the small fire on the solar panel in the front parking lot of the school and was able to isolate the issue.

Students were evacuated and returned to their classrooms after the fire was contained, said Crane Schools.

Crane Schools is asking the public to stay away from the school's parking lot area.

They are also saying parents who pick up their students from school will use the Bus Loop only for today.

To let the school buses have enough time to leave and clear out the bus loop, Crane Schools is asking parents not to arrive before the 2:30 p.m. release time.

As for parents picking up students from Pueblo Elementary School, there will be delays, said Crane Schools.

UPDATE (1 P.M.) - The school's maintenance crew is fixing the solar panels.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department said the Yuma Fire Department was at the parking lot of Centennial Middle School for a small fire involving solar equipment on Friday.

There were no reported injuries and Yuma police were conducting traffic control.

Classes have resumed to their normal schedule, said Yuma police.