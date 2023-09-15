Two people dead after car crash in Somerton

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Somerton Police Department said a 16-year-old girl and an 81-year-old man passed away due to a car crash at the intersection of US Highway 95 and Avenue D.

The two-vehicle crash happened Thursday morning.

Somerton police said the investigation revealed the Toyota Corolla was driving westbound on US Highway 95 when it was hit by the Dodge Journey which was driving southbound on Avenue D.

Somerton police said Cocopah police were at the scene first and found a 16-year-old girl lying on the ground, a 2017 black Dodge Journey, and a 2009 Toyota Corolla at the southwest corner of the intersection.

According to the Somerton Police Department, the 16-year-old girl was ejected from the Toyota Corolla and taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center and died due to her injuries.

Two other people in the Toyota Corolla were also taken to the hospital and later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital.

The driver of the car was identified as a 45-year-old woman who is the mother of the 16-year-old girl.

The front passenger of the car was identified as 81-year-old Agapito Molina, who passed away Friday morning due to his injuries.

Somerton police said the driver of the Dodge Journey was identified as a 70-year-old woman and the passenger, a 71-year-old man were both taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center.

Neither speed nor alcohol appears to be a factor in the accident, said Somerton police.

This case is still under investigation.

If you have information about this incident, call the Somerton Police Department at 928-722-7411.