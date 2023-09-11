First responder stair climb and memorial ceremony for 9/11

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - 22 years ago, the world paused as almost 3,000 people died when four commercial flights crashed after they were hijacked by terrorists on September 11, 2001.

Now, Yuma locals are honoring those who put their lives on the line to help out in the face of these horrible attacks.

First responders from across Yuma County began their day by climbing 110 stories, the same number of flights first responders faced on the horrific day in September 2001.

“We did 19 laps at one of our tallest buildings in town to equal 110 floors to commemorate all of those fallen and the 343 firefighters who lost their lives that day,” said Yuma Fire Department Captain Aaron Wonders.

The City Yuma Fire Department’s (YFD) sixth annual stair climb event remembers those who lost their lives and saved lives 22 years ago.

“It is a taxing event. Some people wore gear, wore weighted vests, other people just wore their gym clothes and it takes close to an hour to complete, and it is a challenging event, a lot of flights,” said Captain Wonders.

After the stair climb, YFD hosted a memorial at Fire Station One, mourning those who died at the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington D.C., and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

“We remember on that terrible day, 2,977 innocent civilians lost their lives at the World Trade Center, with over 6,000 others left injured, 343 fearless firefighters from the FDNY and 71 brave law enforcement officers from NYPD, made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Yuma Fire Chief Dusty Fields.

Mayor of Yuma, Doug Nicholls also recited a proclamation at the ceremony.

“Every American from all backgrounds felt the pain of these attacks. However, that pain did not divide us, but instead, it united us. Depriving the attackers of their intended objective,” said Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls.

“It is a major milestone and piece of our history that we must always remember,” said Captain Wonders.