Decision on hazardous waste storage site in Yuma postponed until August

The company, SYDCOL, is holding a community outreach meeting in July

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - A final decision on the location of a planned hazardous waste storage facility in Yuma has been postponed.

The company, SYDCOL, wants more time to address community concerns.

The main issue is location, as the plot of land where SYDCOL wants to build their facility is right next to the Yuma Palms Mall, a subdivision, and agricultural fields.

Legal representation for SYDCIL asked the Board of Supervisors to delay their decision so the company can host a community meeting next month.

“To answer any questions the public might have, so that the board is well educated when the matter is brought back before you," Attorney Barry Olsen said.

Both Rural Metro and the City of Yuma Fire Department asked the board not to approve the facility.

Saying the materials being stored and the location is extremely concerning should a fire break out.

“Approving this special use permit would increase the likelihood of a hazardous waste incident in our community,” Cori Schultz with the Rural Metro Fire Department said.

One local said the planned outreach meeting is a little too late.

No matter what answers the community gets, the main issue remains.

“It’s a bad location now, it’ll be a bad location in July and it will be a bad location in August," Mike Erfert said.

The community outreach meeting will be on July 13 at the Aldrich Auditorium at 2351 W 26th Street.

The final decision on the site from the supervisors will come at their meeting on August 7.