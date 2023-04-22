First Veteran Suicide Prevention Bike Run takes off

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The first Veteran Suicide Prevention Bike Run took off Saturday hosted by the Iron Order Motorcycle Club (MC), along with the American S.T.A.R.H. Foundation.

The event is to bring awareness and honor Veterans who died by suicide and to help them make better choices.

In collaboration with Horseshoes for Heroes, the event occurred at the Showcase Sports Bar. Bikers registered at 9:30am and rolled out at 11:00am. This event meant something for the organizers.

"I do have brothers that are in my charter that were in the military and are Veterans," said Captn Ron, President of Iron Order MC.

Deana Salter, a volunteer for the American S.T.A.R.H. Foundation, also shared this, "My dad was in the Marine Corps. My brother was in the Marine Corps, and my daughter's dad was in the Marine Corps. So, it's important to me as well."

There were five places the bikers stopped at during their ride. One of their stops was at the American S.T.A.R.H. Foundation in the Foothills.

The riders made their final stop at Sage & Sand to celebrate their run.

If you want to celebrate with the bikers, head on down to Sage & Sand as they will be there until 6:00pm.