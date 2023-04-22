Children’s Festival of the Arts celebrates 30 years

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arts and Culture Division's Yuma Art Center hosted the 30th anniversary of the Children's Festival of the Arts.

The festival took place in downtown Yuma from 10:00am to 3:00pm, and featured 50+ arts and crafts booths.

While the festival is celebrating it's 30 years, it relies on support from local organizations, schools, and art education supporters.

Even though the festival is a make-and-take home event, there was also a contest, judged by Yuma Rotary, to see who's art was the best.

"We were so impressed and honored to be able to judge this art because every single piece, you could tell, these students put their hearts into that piece," said Lori Arney, Yuma Rotary Member

In attendance were the Yuma Territorial Young Marines, Miss Yuma County Elliot Taylor and Miss Yuma County Teen Olivia Taylor. They were a part of the opening ceremony.

There were also performances by local dance studios and music groups as well as several art exhibits inside the Yuma Art Center.