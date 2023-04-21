CASA of Yuma County hosts 30th Anniversary Recognition and Awards Ceremony

Many CASA volunteers were surprised with special awards - 13 On Your Side's Vanessa Gongora reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Court Appointed Special Advocates for children also known as CASA of Yuma County had their 30th Anniversary Recognition and Awards Ceremony Friday night.

CASA advocates for children in the foster care system who need someone to speak for them in court.

The main awards given were Rookie of the Year, CASA of the Year and Roadrunner of the Year.

The roadrunner award goes to a volunteer with the most miles driven throughout Arizona to visit the children they represent from Yuma.

The recipient of the award, KC Zargarian, dedicated over 7,000 miles in the past year.

"And part of what we do is build a relationship with the children. We also help make sure that sibling visits happen and a lot of times when I'm driving, I'm making sure that brothers and sisters are getting to see each other regularly," says Zargarian.

Christina O'Brien received CASA of the Year, in recognition of her support for abused and neglected children and her dedicated service to the Yuma County CASA Program.

Jonathan Sanchez won the Rookie of the Year Award.

CASA pins were also given for the years of service ranging from 24 years.

Sponsors, Yuma Council for CASA, Inc. and Nova Home Loans received plaques.

Edward Gilligan, Juvenile Court Director even had some fun dressing up as Howard Stern and included a trivia game for the volunteers.