Regional Center says FEMA denied them $300k

The CEO hopes this issue can be resolved soon

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency denied the Regional Center for Border Health $300,000 of reimbursement money for services they’re providing migrants who have been released from Border Patrol custody.

The denial is over an issue with lease payments after RCBH moved its operation to a property it owns next door in the summer of 2021 when they began taking in more and more migrants.

They are only requesting reimbursements from back to May of 2022.

“The expectation from the United Way board is that I would have gone for a bid on a building, which we disagree, under the conditions and the emergency of the problem we face in Yuma,” Aguirre said.

Buses for migrants at RCBH

She says if this money isn’t reimbursed it could cause them to shut down their migrant assistance program, which could then lead to street releases in Yuma.

But Aguirre adds the governor’s office and Senator Kyrsten Sinema have jumped into action to try and resolve the denial and is hopeful a solution can be reached soon.

“I have all the paperwork, we have everything in place," Aguirre said. "We run a clean operation, I have no doubt this will be resolved.”

Aguirre says Regional Center takes in hundreds of migrants a day, then about five to six busses transport them to the Phoenix airport where they board flights to their final destinations.

“We’re hoping to resolve these issues, keep supporting the border patrol, and prevent the releases of migrants in Yuma to living in the streets,” Aguirre said.

Aguirre adds they've seen a slight rise in migrants coming to their facilities even before the end of Title 42.