Special Olympics Arizona hosts Track and Field meet in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Delegation of the Special Olympics Arizona held a Track and Field meet Saturday. The meet took place at Cibola High School's track at 9:00am till noon.

Participants took part in a variety of games like the 100 meter race, softball throw, shot put, and 4x100 relays.

There were also awards like gold, silver, and bronze medals for the top three winners of the games. Not only that, there were also ribbons for the fourth and fifth place winners.

Overall, this meet is a stepping stone for a even bigger event come next month.

"We're taking our entire track and field team to Glendale, Arizona on may fourth to may sixth for a state competition. It doesn't matter if you get a gold medal or a ribbon; we're taking the whole team to state to compete," said Kelly Smith, Head of Delegation.

When asked what message she wants to send out for those interested in sports like Track and Field, Smith said that if you have a child who wants to come out and enjoy sports, to make friends, or want to be a part of the Special Olympics team, she encourages them to do that.

For more information about Special Olympics Arizona, click here.