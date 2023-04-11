Sunset Health to hold ribbon cutting of two new buildings

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sunset Health will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to their new conference center and fleet building.

The ceremony will take place at the North Yuma Clinic on Thursday, April 27 at 9:00am. The Yuma Chamber of Commerce will cut the ribbon during the ceremony.

While the two buildings will help free up space in patient care clinics, the buildings will only be used for administrative purposes, according to a press release.

The conference building will be for the Sunset Health Board of Directors, have a large conference room for meetings with health care providers, and have space designated to accommodate social distancing via virtual meetings.

On the other hand, the fleet building will be to store mobile medical and dental vans, a shop area for furniture/equipment maintenance, and have space to store building maintenance equipment.

If you want to learn more about the ceremony and the buildings themselves, then read the press release below.