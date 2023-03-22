Skip to Content
Yuma County
By ,
today at 3:24 PM
Published 3:22 PM

Yuma Sector Patrol agents shuts down human smuggling attempt

United States Border Patrol

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The United States Border Patrol agents in the Yuma Sector had shut down an attempted human smuggling operation.

According to a tweet, the attempted smuggling took place near County 14th Street and the West Main Canal on Monday.

The agents then arrested the smuggler, a U.S. citizen, as he put the lives of 24 Mexican immigrants in danger.

That and the smuggler had no regard for their safety as he had them inside a van with no seats and seatbelts.

