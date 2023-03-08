AWC community member held at gunpoint in carjacking incident

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College confirmed that a victim was carjacked at gunpoint on campus Wednesday morning.

The college says the carjacking happened in the Kino parking lot. They say that thankfully the victim was not harmed.

The suspect left the campus in the stolen vehicle. AWC Police and the Yuma Police Department are investigating.

They say there is no active threat to the college campus.

The victim is a member of the AWC community, but no word on whether it was a student or a faculty member.