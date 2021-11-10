Salvation Army rep says “It’s more than just a gift, it’s hope”

Lt. Amber Herzog referring to gifts received through the Salvation Army's Angel Tree campaign

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - For most American children the night before Christmas morning is one of anticipation and wonder. Many of us tried to catch a glimpse of that magical being landing on our rooftops and putting presents under the tree.

If for a moment, you can close your eyes and remember setting your sights on the presents under the tree. The bewilderment, the excitement, now take away the tree and the gifts.

That's what some kids discover on Christmas morning, those presents are more than just trinkets, their tokens of love. Now, if the children are believers in the tales of jolly Saint Nicholas the only reason they didn't receive anything was that they were naughty.

A day meant to warm a child's heart, may in fact darken it. That's why the Salvation Army answers the call to bring joy and more importantly hope to those less fortunate children.

Each year, the Salvation Army deploys its soldiers to locations throughout the world and place their trees where people can see them. In place of ornaments, the trees are decorated with tags.

Each tag is a child's wish list, a child's hope. When patrons remove the tag and buy the items on the list they show a child that the world is watching and that come Christmas morning, they may hear sleigh bells on their roof.