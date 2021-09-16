A local nature lover says it’s up to all of us to keep our parks clean

Yuma County

Melanie Stepanovic recently moved to the Desert Southwest and quickly fell in love with the riverfront

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Melanie Stepanovic recently moved to the Yuma area and the first thing on her to-do list was to visit the local parks. Melanie considers herself an outdoorsy person.

Not long after moving to the area, Melanie visited the Yuma West Wetlands and she says she quickly fell in love. The popular recreation area gives people access to the Colorado River and provides a natural habitat for local wildlife.

But, Melanie says that she finds herself spending her time cleaning up after people. So, she decided to do something about it.

Melanie reached out to the National Clean-Up a nonprofit that organizes clean-up efforts worldwide. She looked to see if there were any events happening in Yuma and when she couldn't she asked for one.

On Saturday, September 18th from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Melanie will be at the West Wetlands Ramada #33 and from there she and other volunteers will be cleaning up the park and riverfront area.

If you plan on volunteering Melanie asks that you bring gloves and water.