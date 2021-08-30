South County is one step closer to getting a new science lab

Yuma County

Arizona Western College broke ground on its latest addition to its San Luis Learning Center

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College has made it its mission to meet students halfway. The school has placed satellite centers throughout the region, making higher education more accessible.

For many students living in rural communities, just getting to the college's main campus may be a hardship. So, having an extension of the school in their community can make life a little easier.

Although these centers offer many of the courses that AWC offers on its main campus, they're not complete. That's why the college is working to expand its services.

On August 30th, Arizona Western College staff, the school's president and local dignitaries gathered together to break ground on the latest addition to the college's learning center in San Luis.

The new building will house a science lab and a classroom that will be dedicated to the school's Certified Nurses Assistant program.

The project was made possible through federal grants and by way of funds from the college itself.