Nearly 400 exhibitors participate in livestock show and auction

Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The livestock auction and show is giving Yuma's youth a chance to pursue their interests in taking care of various animals.

It is bringing close to 400 exhibitors together at the Yuma County Fairgrounds. The exhibitors have been waiting for this moment to come for nearly two years now.

“It's a great feeling knowing that like I can come back and actually show because last year, there was, it felt empty. Like, nothing is going on and I wanted to show when I couldn’t,” said Gage Taylor, a participant.

Amy Karvoski is a member of the Junior Livestock Committee.

“Last year, not being able to have it. It was hard. It was heartbreaking for us as a committee for the kids, our clubs, our community,” she explained.

Livestock exhibitors have been waiting especially after working so hard to get these animals prepared.

“To see the smiles on their faces when they get to show their animals when they get their purple, blue ribbons when they get to go through auctions, and they feel the support and the community when they get that money for their project all of that time they put into it,” Karvoski added.

Taylor has been doing this for years now and he’s one of many who come out here with family, making it a special moment but I can also be competitive. He's is trying to beat his brother’s record.

“It's sort of the competitive deal,” Taylor admitted. “He won three titles and now, now that I have four, I'm trying to build off that record as much as possible, and have fun with it. Also, to be in the round-robin which you show every animal. It's a great feeling to know that you're the best showman out of everybody at the fair.”

He's investing a lot of time in raising and taking care of his animals, which is common among every exhibitor.

“I’ve been working on for about three hours a day, and then having a good feeding schedule for each animal, and trying to keep track of what I'm spending and all of that type of stuff,” Taylor added.

They plan to be out at the fairgrounds again Sunday for one final day of the annual livestock show.