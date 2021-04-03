Skip to Content
Yuma County
By
today at 9:08 am
Published 7:33 pm

Nearly 400 exhibitors participate in livestock show and auction

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The livestock auction and show is giving Yuma's youth a chance to pursue their interests in taking care of various animals.

It is bringing close to 400 exhibitors together at the Yuma County Fairgrounds. The exhibitors have been waiting for this moment to come for nearly two years now.

“It's a great feeling knowing that like I can come back and actually show because last year, there was, it felt empty. Like, nothing is going on and I wanted to show when I couldn’t,” said Gage Taylor, a participant.

Amy Karvoski is a member of the Junior Livestock Committee.

“Last year, not being able to have it. It was hard. It was heartbreaking for us as a committee for the kids, our clubs, our community,” she explained.

Livestock exhibitors have been waiting especially after working so hard to get these animals prepared.

“To see the smiles on their faces when they get to show their animals when they get their purple, blue ribbons when they get to go through auctions, and they feel the support and the community when they get that money for their project all of that time they put into it,” Karvoski added.

Taylor has been doing this for years now and he’s one of many who come out here with family, making it a special moment but I can also be competitive. He's is trying to beat his brother’s record.

“It's sort of the competitive deal,” Taylor admitted. “He won three titles and now, now that I have four, I'm trying to build off that record as much as possible, and have fun with it. Also, to be in the round-robin which you show every animal. It's a great feeling to know that you're the best showman out of everybody at the fair.”

He's investing a lot of time in raising and taking care of his animals, which is common among every exhibitor.

“I’ve been working on for about three hours a day, and then having a good feeding schedule for each animal, and trying to keep track of what I'm spending and all of that type of stuff,” Taylor added.

They plan to be out at the fairgrounds again Sunday for one final day of the annual livestock show.

Local News / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Cody Lee

Cody Lee joined 13 On Your Side and KYMA News 11 in March 2020, but he’s no stranger to Arizona. He grew up in the Phoenix area and enjoys everything Arizona has to offer.

Prior to moving to Yuma, he served as a News Video Editor at Arizona’s Family 3TV / CBS 5 in Phoenix.

Lee spent most of his life watching the news and discovering a passion for tv news journalism. After college, Lee received an opportunity in Las Vegas, Nevada at KSNV News 3 and worked on longtime local morning news program “Wake Up with the Wagners” and the #1 rated weekend evening newscasts. He spent 3 years at KSNV, before moving on to a new experience in Sin City at KLAS 8 News Now.

Cody later moved to real estate marketing, until he returned back to his hometown of Phoenix.

Lee is excited to start this new journey, as a journalist, right here in Yuma and Imperial Valley. He starts his on-air duties in the midst of the devastating Coronavirus Pandemic.

When he is not reporting on the amazing people in his communities, you can catch him enjoying a hike or spending time exploring all the great things Yuma and the Valley are known for. He also enjoys relaxing at home, reading all the latest headlines – with his tabby cat, Oliver.

You can catch him on the air Wednesday thru Friday at 6pm and 10pm on CBS 13. On the weekends, at 5pm & 10pm on KYMA News 11 and 10pm on CBS 13.

Lee hopes to bring you factual and accurate reporting on stories that are impacting the people of our beautiful communities.

You can contact Cody at cody.lee@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content