Arizona leads the country in robocalls

Americans received 45-billion robocalls in 2020

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - According to Whistleout.com, Arizona leads the nation in robocalls received. In total the report showed that Americans received 45-billion robocalls in 2020.

Surprisingly, that number is actually lower than the previous year when roughly 58-million robocalls were received. Now, analysts believe that it could be due to the pandemic, or a new law that targets scammers.

We reached out to WhistleOut and asked about the "Do Not Call" registry to which they informed us only applies to legitimate companies and that most robocalls are either scammers or not-so legitimate telemarketing companies.

WhiteOut did advise us that there are options for consumers in the form of apps that can screen calls like Hiya, Truecaller and Robokiller. They also recommend to use scam filters that are available through your phone service provider.

The state to receive the least amount of robocalls was Alaska.