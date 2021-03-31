Cesar Chavez Coalition honors legendary activist

SAN LUIS, Ariz, (KYMA, KECY) - Cesar Chavez is known nationwide as a legendary Latino civil rights activist and labor leader. Chavez was the father of the American farm worker movement, but he was also a son of Yuma County. On Wednesday, the county paused to remember Chavez and his legacy.

Chavez was born in Yuma on March 31, 1927. He began working the fields, alongside his family, while he was still young. Chavez spent two years serving in the Navy, but ultimately returned to farm working to begin his lifelong mission to improve life for agricultural workers.

News 11's Crystal Jimenez takes us to San Luis's Chavez Day celebration:

Over the course of his life, he joined other Latino activists to transform farm labor, instituting unions, and improving conditions for generations of workers. Chavez died in San Luis in 1993. He was only 66-years-old.

Wednesday, the city of San Luis joined The Cesar Chavez Coalition for a celebration of his life and contributions. It included a mass, and a walk to the Chavez family home, where the activist passed away.

Attention then turned to four women who continue Chavez' work with their dedication to their community. San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez called them "pillars" when he and the Chavez Coalition awarded them their "Trailblazing Women" award.