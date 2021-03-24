YPD: Chase bank robbery suspect admits to crimes

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We're learning new details about a Yuma man accused of robbing two banks in less than two weeks.

Surveillance video from the May 10th robbery

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) says 36-year-old Ivan Soqui held up the Chase branch on 3rd Avenue and 16th Street on March 10th. Officers say Soqui also robbed the Chase on 16th Street and Avenue B on Monday.

YPD says, in both cases, he handed the teller a note warning that he had a weapon, and demanding cash. Officers say Soqui did not display a gun.

Officers tell News 11, surveillance video from both branches was the key to making the arrest. They say they received several tips from the community after images of the suspect were released.

Surveillance video of the suspect in Monday's robbery

Investigators also tell us, Soqui admitted to the crimes after his arrest.

During in initial court appearance Wednesday, he told the judge claimed to be homeless, and said he lacked the money to post bail. He also stated his desire to represent himself, rather than using a court-appointed attorney.

The judge set Soqui's bail at $75,000. He returns to court Friday to be formally charged.