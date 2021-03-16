Arizona marks one year anniversary of school closures

Yuma County

CBS 13's April Hettinger reflects on 12 unforgettable months for education

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A week-long Spring Break in March 2020 turned into a year of distant learning. Tuesday marked the one year anniversary of schools closing due to COVID-19 in Arizona.

More districts are opening up classrooms and shifting away from distant learning, but teachers like Lavon Pina, a language development teacher at Gary A. Knox Elementary School, have done everything in their power to make virtual learning not distant.

"It definitely was a challenge at first, but looking at where we've come, from last March to now, these kids are rocking the technology in the classroom," Pina said.

For younger ones it was a challenge, but eighth grade english teacher Kathrine Kaste, who teaches at Southwest Jr. High School says her students are almost too tech-savvy.

"My kids know how to do more things so they can distract themselves a little bit more, so you have to kind of keep them engaged," Kaste explained.

It's also the month of parent-teacher conferences, but most parents are already up to speed on what students are learning.

Katrine Herrera, a fifth and sixth grade teacher at Rio Colorado Elementary School, says it was a learning experience for everyone, as parents watched their children learn from over the shoulder.

"Parents would be sitting there with their child as you're going through, and and you're instructing as a teacher, not only the student, but also the parent," Herrera stated.

Many teachers use props and counting blocks to teach which is difficult to do virtually.

Another challenge was finding ways to make learning multisensory through a computer screen.

Reading doesn't seem like a hands on activity but it really is," Kaste said. "We like to have the kids mark the text and really make notes of the text and give examples and draw pictures."

Cynthia Gonzalez, a kindergarten teacher at Valley Horizon Elementary School says the students were sent packets at the beginning of the year to still make learning engaging. They can also be innovative.

"Before the class starts we have them use their toys and gather things around their house," Gonzalez explained.

Crane Elementary School District and Yuma School District One are already back in the classroom. Gadsden Elementary School District will go in-person April 5th, after spring break.

