Court Appointed Special Advocates needed to help foster kids

Yuma County

CASA of Yuma County looking for volunteers to be champions for local children

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - According to childrensrights.org more than half a million children spend time in the foster care system each year. That translates into a child being placed in the system every two-minutes.

Children being removed from their homes are confused, frightened and many times angry. That's why it's vital that they're paired to their own Court Appointed Special Advocate.

A CASA is each individual child's champion, their sole purpose is to help children as they make their way through the system. In more than half of cases reported, neglect is the main reason for the removal of a child.

In Yuma County, CASAs are in short supply, CASA Coordinator Sandy Garrison reports that they're currently in the process of recruiting more than 40-volunteers.

CASA requirements can't be taught, it takes a person with humility and apathy for children to become a worthy champion. You do however have to be over the age of 21.

If you're interested in committing yourself to protect the rights of children you can visit the CASA of Yuma County website or call 928.314.1830 for more information.