YUHSD winter sports

Yuma County

Athletic programs will now allow guests

Yuma, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) -

Yuma Union High School District athletic programs will now allow four guests per athlete per game beginning today.

Two of the guests have to be parents or guardians.

The district says its athletic directors have worked with the city of Yuma and San Luis throughout the winter season to ensure the proper steps are taken for guests to attend these games.

All guests will be required to pay an entrance fee and abide by COVID-19 protocols.