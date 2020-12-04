Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) -The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its Inaugurual Driving Business in Yuma Golf Tournament & Expo on Saturday, December 12, 2020.

According to YCCC Executive Director Kimberly Kahl, "Rather than fully cancelling the Chamber Expo, we decided to reinvent it for 2020."

While golfers enjoy a beautiful day enjoying the game, local businesses can highlight their products and services with booths scattered throughout the course including booths on tee boxes for hole sponsors and booths near food areas and the driving range for other sponsors.

Registration: 6:30am - 7:45am

Shotgun Start: 8:00am



Breakfast is included and will be served during registration. A takeaway lunch is also included and will be served immediately following play.

Location

The Driving Business in Yuma Golf Tournament and Expo will be held at the

Desert Hills Golf Course

1245 W. Desert Hills Dr.

Yuma, AZ 85365

Fees/Admission

Foursomes: $400

Individual Players: $125



Registration includes the entry fee, a small cooler with goodies, some of the on-course games, breakfast, lunch, and one raffle ticket and mulligan per golfer. Extra raffle tickets and mulligans can be purchased in advance or on-site.