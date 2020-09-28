Yuma couple enters not guilty pleas in death of malnourished toddler

Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Yuma couple entered not guilty pleas during their arraignment Monday morning at Yuma Superior Court.

James Givens and Jamie McBride appeared virtually in court as they face first-degree murder charges in connection to the death of their 23-month-old daughter Emma.

According to court documents, they are also charged with four additional charges of child abuse, three for the treatment of their surviving children.

State prosecutors informed Judge Roger Nelson that the Department of Child Safety (DCS) requested that the parents have no contact with their remaining children.

However, defense attorneys argued that one-hour supervised virtual visitations should be allowed because their children need to come to a sense of normalcy.

Judge Roger Nelson said he will hold off on making a decision on the matter and confer with Judge Kinsey who was originally overlooking this case.

In a previous appearance, prosecutors said Emma weighed no more than 10-pounds when she died. They also said the couple's other three girls said they couldn't remember the last time they ate.

Givens and McBride is expected to be back in court on October 27 for a case management conference.

News 11 and KYMA.com will continue to follow this story, and will bring you updates as the become available.