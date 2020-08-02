Back-to-school drive sponsored by local small business

Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Saturday morning, a school supplies drive was held to assist local families that may not be able to afford supplies this year.

Joshua Longo, owner of Longo's solar cleaning in Yuma set up the drive at Takos and Beer on 4th ave.

The business owner applied and received a grant from BBB Accredited Business. His small business did not meet the criteria for other state and federal grants.

Longo decided to use the grant money to buy the school supplies. He tells us why he wants to benefit the community in this way.

“There are people without jobs and so I was looking for a to give back to the community. Um, so, I thought why not do a backpack drive your name like I know it'll help especially we had a, we had a family with six children come out there I mean at 2025 bucks backpack. You know that family just saved a lot of money," Longo said.

A gofundme was set up to add more supplies or do another school supplies drive.

Longo says he wants to continue to find ways to serve the community. He plans to do a toy drive during the holiday season.