Free childcare scholarships being offered for essential workers

Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With essential workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, the state of Arizona is offering free childcare scholarships to help.

Several childcare centers across the state were requested to stay open as an Enrichment Childcare Facility to accommodate those who are ensuring the safety of the community.

In Yuma there are 11 childcare centers still open serving as an Enrichment Childcare Facility. You can find your nearest center on the Enrichment Center locator.

You can find out if you are eligible for the free childcare scholarship and apply here.