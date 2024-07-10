Pioneers Memorial speaks on Imperial Valley Healthcare District update

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Valley Healthcare District provided an update Wednesday on its recent accomplishments in its process of being the only healthcare provider in Imperial Valley.

But not everyone is in favor of this move, including the Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District.

The Imperial Valley Healthcare District says it's dividing the health district into seven voting zones throughout the county.

It also recommended a dissolution date for Heffernan and Pioneers Memorial Health Districts.

"We are recommending the Imperial Valley lafco that the Heffernan Health District will be dissolved on October 1, 2024 and resolution number 2024/04 recommending to the Imperial County lafco that pioneers memorial health district will be dissolved on December 1, 2024," said IVHD President Katherine Burnworth.

The Imperial valley health district also began terms for the acquisition of El Centro Regional Medical Center, which will be made by November 5.

"We are focusing on strengthening our healthcare infrastructure we want to be able to focusing on how to prove comprehensive and high quality health care here in Imperial Valley," said IVHD Trustee Enola Berker.

"To financially stabilize its current circumstance and create economy subscale for the second hospital in the region and ultimately elevate access to care," expressed Assemblymember Eduardo Garciam.

But Pioneers Memorial Health District (PMHD) disagrees on the way the Imperial Valley Healthcare District is coming together.

"Mr. Garcia wouldn’t turn around and extended pioneers. You wouldn’t have to turn 12 thousand dollars in expenses right now which 100,000 is just for court and lawyers. We designed everything right and we are starting a new hospital you guys need to know that you don’t know that. They are leaving because they don’t want to tell the truth," said PMHD President Catalina Alcantara-Santillan

The Imperial Valley Healthcare District encourages the community to address their comments or concerns in its next board meeting which will be Thursday at 6 p.m. at El Centro City Hall.